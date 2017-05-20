Arnold Schwarzenegger To Return For Next Terminator Movie

The future of the Terminator film series has been in question ever since Terminator: Genisys failed to impress critics and fans alike. It seems that they can at least count on Schwarzenegger continuing to be involved in one of his most iconic roles.

Arnold Schwarzenegger will be back for the next installment of the Terminator franchise.

“It is back. It is moving forward. He [James Cameron] has some good ideas of how to continue with the franchise,” Schwarzenegger told Screen at the Cannes Film Festival, adding, “I will be in the movie.”

Schwarzenegger reprised his role as the titular killing machine in Terminator Genisys after being absent from the fourth film in the series, Terminator: Salvation, while fulfilling his duties as governor of California.

Directed by Alan Taylor, Terminator: Genisys acted as both a sequel and a reboot of the franchise by using time travel to revisit the events of the original Terminator and T2: Judgment Day in an alternate reality where Skynet never launched and Sarah Connor (Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke) was raised by the Terminator.

Terminator: Genisys earned $440 million worldwide, making it the second-highest-grossing film in the Terminator franchise and of Schwarzenegger’s career. However, after the critical reception was so negative and word of mouth was weak, Paramount Pictures scrapped plans to turn Terminator: Genisys into a trilogy with a television tie-in.

Instead, the franchise will be getting another soft reboot. Deadpool director Tim Miller is on board to helm the sixth Terminator franchise, with original Terminator director James Cameron returning to the franchise to produce. The Terminator: Genisys cast, with the exception of Schwarzenegger, will not return.

The Terminator movie franchise is a series of science fiction movies created by James Cameron and Gale Anne Hurd. The Terminator is based on the idea that man will create a network of artificial intelligence called Skynet that will one day gain sentience and turn against its creators. A human resistance, led by John Connor, will one day be all that stands between mankind and extinction at the hands of robotic killing machines called Terminators.

The first Terminator film sees Schwarzenegger’s T-800 being sent back in time to kill John Connor’s mother, Sarah Connor, before John can be born, theoretically removing any remaining human resistance from existence. The T-800’s attempt to kill Sarah Connor inadvertently leads to John’s conception, and the following Terminator movies each deal with the consequences of the continued use of time travel by the future armies of man and machine.

The Terminator franchise has grossed more than $3 billion worldwide.

Schwarzenegger recently revealed that he will not be returning to the rebooted Predator movie franchise.