Swae Lee and Mike Will Made-It Involved in Scary Car Crash: ' 'We Could Have Been Dead Easily'

Mike Will Made-it and Swae Lee were involved in a serious car accident over the holiday weekend, but luckily the duo managed to make it out with only a few scratches and bruises. The producer revealed the incident with a series of photos on Instagram detailing the damage done to his Ferrari.

"ME & SWAE WILLY MADE-IT OUT THIS MF ALIVE 🙏🏾🤞🏾w JUST A COUPLE BRUISES," he captioned the pics. "THANK U GOD , I’M PAYING ATTENTION TO ALL THE SIGNS, 2021 WE TURNING LEMONS TO LEMONADE ALL YEAR... WE COULD HAVE BEEN DEAD EASILY , BUT WE MADE-IT OUT WITH JUST A COUPLE BRUISES , WE HERE FOR A REASON 👂🏾🥁🦾. #rip812SUPERFAST 2021NOMOREHOLDBACKS."

He later posted a new set of images with a follow up caption, sharing some words of wisdom and some lessons learned post-accident. "ANYTHING defeated should be celebrated... p.s. U have to heat up the tires on the Rari before driving it in the cold for the traction to work properly... otherwise 'The 812 is like a stick of dynamite inside of a coke can on ice skates while driving in the cold, u can easily lose all control at any given moment...' GOD SAID IT WASNT TIME THO, THANK U FATHER FOR WATCHING OVER US 🙏🏾👂🏾🥁

BIG BLESSED... #thepandemicwhip," he said.

Details as to where the duo were headed at the time of the crash, who was driving, and if any other drivers on the road sustained any damage are still unknown.

Swae Lee shared a few updates following the incident on his various social media channels -- even posting a pic of him in the studio with a bandage just under his eyebrow. "I made it we here shit just rocked me a little also on some eye opening shit I realized a lot ...I wanna see all my royalties ...." he tweeted, updating fans as to his condition. "There’s a lot I still have to do before I sign out thank y’all for checking on me ..IM FINE WE MADE IT !! Happy New Years."

He tweeted again telling fans "F–– looking cool click that seatbelt.