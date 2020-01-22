Rae Sremmurd’s Swae Lee Wants to Sing the National Anthem at the Super Bowl

Singer Demi Lovato will be setting the stage for Super Bowl LIV in Miami when she sings the national anthem. This has been in the works for some time, but one-half of Rae Sremmurds, Swae Lee, wants to know when it will be his turn. He even gave a brief performance to show off his skills.

Speaking with TMZ recently, Lee revealed that he has hopes of performing the national anthem next season. He likes that Lovato will be performing and thinks that she will do an exceptional job, but he is ready for his opportunity.

“Hey, I know she gonna kill it,” Lee said. “But to the NFL and all the highest-up people, please, I would like to sing the next one.” He also sang the opening bars of the song to show that he can hit all of the notes without using autotune.

The NFL originally announced that Lovato will be singing the national anthem with a press release on Jan. 16. She joins a stacked list of artists that have performed the national anthem, including Gladys Knight, Lady Gaga, Beyoncé, Luke Bryan, Carrie Underwood, Whitney Houston, Diana Ross, Jennifer Hudson, Billy Joel, Pink, Jordin Sparks, Idina Menzel, Mariah Carey, Alicia Keys, and Neil Diamond.

On behalf of the National Association of the Deaf, Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language this year.

TMZ also asked Lee for his pick on the game, but he didn’t want to provide an answer just yet. He wanted to do some more research and said that he’s just a fan of the game. Ultimately, Lee did reveal that he believes the Kansas City Chiefs will defeat the San Francisco 49ers during Super Bowl LIV.

The outcome of the game is unknown with just under two weeks remaining until kickoff, but fans of the Chiefs are hoping to see their favorite team take care of business. Kansas City has not been to a Super Bowl in 50 years while the 49ers are appearing in their seventh.

Super Bowl LIV will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami and will feature a halftime performance by Jennifer Lopez in Shakira. Lovato will set the stage for the battle between the 49ers and the Chiefs while Lee will be watching. That being said, he has hopes of being the featured performer prior to Super Bowl LV.

Lee will first focus on performing during the 2020 Winter X-Games. The competition will take place on Jan. 23 – 26 and will feature Rae Sremmurd during a Friday headlining performance.

