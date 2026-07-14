‘Survivor’ Alum Gets Engaged in Nantucket

Shannon Fairweather, a contestant from Season 49 of Survivor, is now engaged. Fairweather took to her Instagram account to announce that she is now a soon-to-be bride after her longtime boyfriend, Daniel, popped the question.

Daniel, who had been dating Fairweather for roughly the last eight years, asked Fairweather to marry him on the beach in Nantucket, Massachusetts. Along with a number of photos, including Daniel on one knee proposing, Fairweather captioned the post of her engagement with four simple words: “It’s always been you.” A photo of Fairweather showing off her new ring was also part of her IG photo announcement.

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Days later, along with a picture of her new engagement ring, Fairweather posted “I truly did not see that coming.” The couple has not publicly announced a location or date for when they plan to say “I do.”

The 49th season of CBS’s hit reality show, Survivor, which featured Fairweather, aired 13 episodes from September 2025 to December 2025. Fairweather was 27 at the time of filming. She, along with six others, were the only contestants under the age of 30. The Boston native was the sixth person voted off the island which took place on the 12th day. Filming for the season took place in Fiji.

A pair of female contestants, Savannah Louie (first place) and Sophi Balerdi (runner up) were the last two standing.

Fairweather graduated from Bentley University and is currently a wellness specialist. She’s been very vocal about her religious beliefs and includes a link to a virtual bible study community within her Instagram profile.

To date,727 episodes of the reality show have aired since the show premiered on May 31, 2000. Survivor’s 50th season concluded in May 2026 with Aubry Bracco walking away as the winner. The hit show has already been renewed for 51st and 52nd seasons.