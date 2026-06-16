‘Summer House’ Star Leaving Show Following Scandal

After a turbulent past few months, West Wilson is leaving Summer House.

Deadline reports that the sports journalist turned reality TV villain will not return for Season 11 of the Bravo series. Variety reports that Wilson’s contract was not renewed. The news likely comes ahead of an imminent cast announcement, as filming usually starts around the 4th of July weekend.

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Wilson, who has waffled between villain and fan-favorite since joining Summer House in Season 8, has been embroiled in a scandal after he hooked up with co-star Amanda Batula following her separation from fellow cast member Kyle Cooke, to whom she was married for four years before they announced their split in January.

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The fallout from the drama also affected co-star Ciara Miller, who dated Wilson in the past. In fact, Miller and Wilson appeared to be rekindling some kind of a relationship on the latest season of the Hamptons-set Summer House.

While Wilson and Batula appear to still be together, fans aren’t giving them much of a chance to end up together. A Polymarket scenario currently gives them around 50/50 odds of breaking up before 2027 ends, and general fan consensus online is perhaps even more pessimistic.

Wilson’s reported exit comes a week after the final part of the Summer House Season 10 reunion aired, in which he and Batula faced countless questions from their castmates about their relationship timeline. The two did not appear to be apologetic, and Wilson even admitted to taking a beta blocker before filming began, which may have contributed to his and Batula’s stoic appearances.

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Following the reunion, Wilson doubled down, saying on his podcast Show Me Something that he hoped the New York Knicks would lose Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Saturday night so they would force a Game 6 on Tuesday. That way, less people would watch the bonus episode of Summer House slated for Tuesday night.

That statement activated Summer House OG Lindsay Hubbard, who wrote in a series of diatribes on Threads, “West Wilson: you are trash. Trying to get people to not watch OUR show that iiiii brought YOU on, you should move immediately.”

Ultimately, Wilson did not get his wish, as the Knicks took care of business Saturday and clinched the championship. That means Summer House: The Aftermath is free to air Tuesday night without conflicting with the NBA. It will be Wilson’s final episode.

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