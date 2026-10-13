‘Scream’ Actor C.W. Morgan’s August Death Revealed in Public Filings

C.W. Morgan, an actor who notably played “Ghostface’s” father in the hit horror film Scream, passed away at age 72.

Morgan died in late August, though his passing wasn’t largely reported until a TMZ report from late last week. The media outlet viewed records from the Medical Examiner and shared that Morgan passed on August 30 in a Los Angeles bathroom.

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The LAPD told TMZ they received a call about an unconscious adult male, prompting them to find Morgan already deceased. A spokesperson for the police department told TMZ that, “officers responded to a call for a death investigation and the death appears to have been from natural causes.”

Morgan, in the role of Hank Loomis in Scream, famously defended his son “Billy” in the movie when the younger Loomis was sought as a murder suspect. In the film, Hank Loomis is unaware that his son is “Ghostface,” or guilty of any crimes.

The actor later reprised his role in Scream 3, during a cameo appearance.

In addition to being cast in two Scream films, Morgan also appeared in the movie, Metro, a pair of episodes on TV’s Midnight Caller, Nash Bridges, and several other onscreen roles.

Morgan’s daughter, Renata Macfie, posted a tribute to her father on Facebook in late August, writing, “I’m never going to have the right words for this post. Loosing (sic) you has left the biggest hole in my heart. I miss you endlessly already. I will carry on our Mulholland drives and our Starbucks outings. I’m grateful and lucky to have had you as my daddy. My Guck. Rest easy bubby. Life will never be the same without you and your poorly timed jokes that I inherited from you. Love you endlessly ( no more fighting about that anymore I win).”

Acting wasn’t Morgan’s only career, he also spent time working as a law clerk.