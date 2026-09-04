Sasha Farber Breaks Silence on ‘DWTS’ Season 35 Absence

A veteran Dancing With the Stars pro is subtly reacting after he wasn’t included in the upcoming lineup for Season 35.

Sasha Farber, who has competed in 12 seasons of the reality dance competition, spoke out this week after the new season’s lineup was revealed — and he wasn’t on it.

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After the 42-year-old shared a TikTok video of himself quickstepping to “Land of 1000 Dances,” several fans took to the comments section to wonder why he wasn’t returning to DWTS. “Not my choice,” Farber responded in a comment that has since been deleted.

Another fan wrote, “Idk I feel like Sasha is one of the best male pros and I don’t get why he’s not on this season again.” He responded with a string of heart-faced emojis.

He liked a comment from one fan that read, “You were on my prediction list Sasha. Hope to at least see some cameos from you this year!!” He also liked a comment from a fan who wrote, “GET YOUR A** BACK IN THE BALLROOM AND ON STAGE!!”

Farber last appeared on DWTS during Season 33 in 2024 when he competed with Bachelorette star Jenn Tran. During Season 34 last year he participated as a social media correspondent.

Farber isn’t the only veteran pro dancer who didn’t make the cut this season; Gleb Savchenko also reacted to not being included in Season 35.

“Guys, you can stop telling me you’re sorry,” Savchenko said on Instagram this week. “I’m good.”

“Nothing but love and gratitude for all the years in that ballroom,” he captioned the video. “Excited for this next chapter — and wishing everyone an amazing season.”

Savchenko first joined DWTS in 2013 and has since competed on it 13 times, in addition to the special all-athletes season in 2018 and DWTS: Juniors in 2018. He most recently appeared on Season 34 last year with Hilaria Baldwin.

The entire DWTS cast was revealed on Good Morning America on Wednesday, with celebrities like Julia Stiles, Jenna Dewan, Giada De Laurentiis and Tyler Cameron joining the ABC series. Click here to see the full list of celebrities as well as their pro dancer partners.