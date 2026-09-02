‘Dancing With the Stars’ Reveals Full Season 35 Cast

The full cast of Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is officially here!

The entire cast of celebrities and their professional dancer partners appeared on Good Morning America Wednesday morning for the big reveal, with several reality stars, Olympians, a boy bander and more being named to the cast.

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Four celebrities contestants had already been announced ahead of time — Traitors runner-up Maura Higgins, Summer House star Ciara Miller, Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Jimmy Kimmel Live! sidekick Guillermo Rodriguez.

Highlights from the entire cast reveal include Save the Last Dance actress Julia Stiles, Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and Step Up star Jenna Dewan. See the full list of celebrities and their partners below.

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 Full Cast

Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

and Jan Ravnik Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and Sharna Burgess

and Sharna Burgess Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis and Alan Bersten

and Alan Bersten The Rookie star Jenna Dewan and Val Chmerkovskiy

and Val Chmerkovskiy Track and field gold medalist Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

and Daniella Karagach Ice skating gold medalist Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

and Pasha Pashkov Boy bander Taylor Hanson and Britt Stewart

and Britt Stewart Reality star Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

and Mark Ballas Reality star Conner Leavitt and Adele Zaikman

and Adele Zaikman Reality star Ciara Miller and Brandon Armstrong

and Brandon Armstrong Reality star Sarah Jane Nader and Hailey Bills

and Hailey Bills Savannah Bananas player Jackson Olson and Emma Slater

and Emma Slater Late-night mainstay Guillermo Rodriguez and Witney Carson

and Witney Carson Grey’s Anatomy star Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

and Jenna Johnson Emmy nominee Julia Stiles and Ezra Sosa

and Ezra Sosa Podcaster Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

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Polymarket traders betting on who will be cast on Season 35 turned out to be wrong, with bettors giving Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Miranda McWhorter a 45% chance, influencer Ashtin Earle a 50% chance and Love Island USA and Traitors star Rob Rausch a 52% chance. Clearly, none of those celebs were included in the cast announcement Wednesday morning.

After last season’s SLOMW star Whitney Leavitt proved to be a success on the reality dance show, the SLOMW slot this year went to her husband, Conner — not McWhorter, who Polymarket had bet on. Likewise, a family connection was made on the cast reveal — Sarah Jane Nader is the sister of Season 33 star Brooks Nader — though it didn’t turn out to be Earle, the sister of Season 34 finalist Alix Earle.

Rausch, who appeared on the most recent season of The Traitors alongside Higgins, was heavily rumored to join the cast due to a few of his appearances at events with Higgins — as well as their general chemistry — but the rumors did not pan out to be true.

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Dancing With the Stars Season 35 has its two-night premiere on Sept. 15 and Sept. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+ the following day.

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