‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Alum Brandi Glanville Announces Death of Father

Former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville is in mourning after her father, Guy Glanville, passed away at the age of 77.

In a post on X on Saturday, the reality TV star announced the news, writing, “My dad died, I’m gutted I hate this life right now.”

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She did not reveal further details about Guy’s passing. Guy’s death comes less than six months after Brandi revealed he was in the “cardiac unit” of a hospital following a medical incident.

“Been completely off the grid,” she revealed at the time. “Dad in cardiac unit at the hospital & it’s day 13 now. We are both medical mysteries. Pray for my dad Guy Glanville.”

Along with Brandi, Guy and his wife Judith shared another daughter, Tricia, and a son, Michael.

Brandi and her father notably had a rocky relationship over the years. However, after appearing on Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Family Edition together in 2018, Guy refused to speak to Brandi.

Shortly after that season premiered, Brandi admitted she was confused about the estrangement.

“My dad and I, we left the show in a great space, and then, when the show aired, we haven’t talked since,” she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “You know, he’s not done TV before, and I warned him ahead of time, ‘They’re not going to be able to show everything that we shot. They’re going to show the highlights, so you have to write down notes and understand it’s going to be the highlights of what we shot, and don’t get mad – you’re gonna get mad all over again,’ and ultimately, he did.”

Although she was confused about Guy cutting off communication, Brandi admitted she was used to the behavior.

“For him, I think he cares what his friends and everyone was saying about what they saw,” she continued. “And I thought they gave him a great edit, to be honest, ’cause he was a little bit worried. But no, we haven’t talked since, unfortunately. But I love him dearly. He’s everything. I’m just, I’m leaving [it] in his corner. Because you know, you know me, I get a little aggressive.”

The father-daughter duo eventually reconciled again as Brandi had her public feud with Housewives co-star Denise Richards in early 2020.

“My daughter may be many things, sometimes an a–hole, but she is not a liar,” Guy declared in a video posted on Instagram.