PS5 Console Photos Leak on Twitter, Photos Revealed

Photos of what seem to be the upcoming PlayStation 5 have leaked online, giving fans their first look at the gargantuan new console. The pictures were posted to a Chinese gaming forum called A9VG, and while they have not been confirmed yet, they have caused a stir among fans online. Many are more eager than ever to get their hands on the new console.

The alleged new PS5 photos have migrated from A9VG to Twitter, and from there to a variety of video game blogs and forums. They appear to show the plastic outer shell of the new console in a workshop or manufacturing setting. Two large white plastic piees with built-in fasteners make up the outside of the console, with the classic PlayStation logo imprinted on the corner. The photos seem to show a pile of the pieces in some kind of assembly line environment.

Some pics of the PlayStation 5 shell (added official PS5 photo for comparison) https://t.co/hBwmwoNOQd pic.twitter.com/IIhxJljmS3 — Wario64 (@Wario64) July 27, 2020

These pictures match well with the concept images released by Sony when the PlayStation 5 was first announced. They showed the console as two curved white pieces sandwiching a central black unit, with all the ports for controllers and added memory there. A blue light glowed from the middle in those images, presumably emanating from the hardware inside.

The white shell pieces provide little new information, though they have certainly added to the excitement for PlayStation fans. The PS5 was announced in 2019 and scheduled for release in late 2020, though many are worried that the coronavirus pandemic could impact the development, manufacturing and distribution of the product.

The PS5 will come in two varieties: one with a disc drive and one without. The "Digital variant" will be cheaper, but it will only allow fans to download digital games from the PlayStation Network online store. For an added price, however, fans can get the system with an Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive, allowing them to purchase games from other retailers and serving as a home entertainment console as well.

For many people, the non-gaming capabilities of the PlayStation 4 are a lifeline right now as they try to navigate the "streaming wars." Streaming devices like Amazon Fire TV and Roku are not carrying new streaming services like HBO Max and NBCUniversal's Peacock, as they try to negotiate a greater share of the profits. This leaves the PlayStation 4 and the Xbox as the best option for many people to watch these new platforms.

Still, when the PS5 hits the market, many might opt for whatever option they can afford at the moment. The Playstation 5 is still expected to hit store shelves at the end of 2020.