Some Stimulus Payment Recipients Want Second Payments to Buy PS5s

While millions of American taxpayers are hoping for a second stimulus check to help them overcome the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic, some are merely hoping to pick up the newest video game console. As legislation for another stimulus check moves forward, Twitter has been filling up with posts about using that money to buy a PlayStation 5 — joking or otherwise. If lawmakers do agree to the payment, Sony may be one company to reaping the benefits.

With cases of COVID-19 still climbing and the unemployment rate reaching 38 million people this week, lawmakers on every side are starting to agree that another coronavirus relief bill is likely in order. At the same time, announcements from Sony are drumming up excitement for the PS5 — the company's forthcoming video game system that is due out in time for the 2020 holiday season. While they might struggle to pay bills, keep food on the table or support loved ones out of work, many Twitter users this week admitted that they are sorely tempted to use their stimulus check on the PS5.

So far, Sony has revealed some hardware details about the PS5, including a picture of the new controller. The company has also invited fans to sign up for a newsletter to provide updates on the system, including its release date and price — both of which are still mysteries.

These advertising tactics are incredibly tempting for many who made self-effacing jokes about their weakening willpower when it comes to money. Others were not so jovial about it, lashing out at Sony for trying to take advantage of them during this time. Still others turned their ire on the people who were taking this lightly, saying that they were being irresponsible and setting a bad example.

However they felt, it was clear that the hopes of a second stimulus check and the impending release of the PS5 were inextricably linked for many social media users this week. Here is a look at what Twitter had to say about these two perfectly-timed bits of news.