Prime Video Recently Canceled a Well-Liked Show

Prime Video has canceled Ride or Die after one season, despite strong reviews for the action comedy starring Hannah Waddingham and Octavia Spencer.

Paramount Television Studios, which produced the series, is reportedly looking for another platform to pick up the show, according to Deadline. The decision has surprised those involved with the series, which received positive reviews from critics and viewers.

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Ride or Die earned a 96% critics’ score and an 84% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Despite the reception, Prime Video will not move forward with a second season.

The series follows Judith, played by Waddingham, an international assassin whose dangerous past comes to light. Her longtime best friend, Debbie, played by Spencer, discovers the truth, forcing the two women to flee together as Judith’s past catches up with her.

Spencer addressed the cancellation in an Instagram post Sept. 21, expressing gratitude for the opportunity to bring the characters to life.

“Apparently, THIS was the best weekend for me to get sick because, well, distractions! I hope every creative out there gets to have the incredible experience that l’ve had bringing this project to life with the unwavering support from Skydance/Paramount these past three years. Matt Thunell, Dana, Shelley, and Blair thank you. Barbara and Double Dream thank you!” she wrote.

The actor also highlighted the show’s impact on its audience and called for more projects like it.

“Projects like this shouldn’t be the exception, they should be the rule! For all the women out there who felt seen, laughed out loud, lived out loud with Debbie and Judith, thank you. This was a fun one! Thank you Tessa Coates!” Spencer continued.

She also gave a special shoutout to former Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke.

“Massive thank you to you, Jen Salke! You’ve always had exquisite taste!” Spencer wrote.

Waddingham is best known for playing Rebecca Welton on Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, while Spencer earned acclaim for films including Hidden Figures and The Help.

Waddingham spoke with Entertainment Tonight after the news and stated she does not know if it will find a home somewhere else.

“I don’t know. I have no idea. I’m happy with what I did on it, to be honest,” she told the outlet. “It was doing 85%, 90% of your own stunts. It’s gonna make a girl a little tired. But I’m very happy with the project.”