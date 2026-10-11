‘Pretty Little Liars’ Actor Says He Was Beaten and Robbed at Gunpoint in Los Angeles

Pretty Little Liars actor Keegan Allen is on the mend after he claimed he was beaten and robbed at gunpoint in Los Angeles.

In a post on Instagram late last week, Allen shared a video of himself appearing to be after the attack. His face was covered in blood.

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“West Hollywood is not safe anymore,” he wrote in the post’s caption. “Robbed at gunpoint and knifepoint by two young men that threatened to KILL me over my watch and would have! God said no tonight. My life for a watch.”

The actor further shared that he would update soon, and hoped that althe flock cameras would be helpful to “stop crime” and find the “very dangerous criminals” who attacked him.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department confirmed the incident occurred in a statement to Us Weekly.

“On October 08, 2026, at approximately 9:05 PM, deputies responded to the 8400 block of Santa Monica Boulevard in the City of West Hollywood regarding a robbery call for service,” the statement reads. “Upon arrival, deputies contacted a male adult, who stated he was approached by two male adults dressed in black clothing. One suspect pointed a silver handgun at the victim while the other pointed a knife and demanded the victim’s watch and bracelet.”

Law enforcement officials then shared, “Shortly after, the victim was struck in the face with the handgun. The suspects obtained the victim’s watch and fled the scene in an unknown vehicle. The victim sustained a laceration to his forehead. Los Angeles County Fire responded to the location and medically evaluated the victim; however, he was not transported to hospital.”

Allen further shared in the post’s comment section responses that he had likely suffered a concussion from the attack.