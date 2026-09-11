Polymarket Odds for Jalen Duren’s Next Team Revealed

The last time we saw NBA big man Jalen Duren he was in and out of the lineup for the Detroit Pistons during their Eastern Conference Finals series loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Duren was sometimes dominant and other times seemingly invisible in the series. This despite being named an All-Star during the regular season, his fourth as a pro.

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Now, Duren finds himself a restricted free agent, somewhat in limbo as to whether he plays next season in Detroit or elsewhere. Duren has expressed interest in resigning with the Pistons long-term if they can agree financially. So far, that hasn’t been the case.

Should Duren and Detroit not reach an agreement, he could sign a one-year qualifying offer for $9.6 million which would keep him with the Pistons for the 2026-27 season, then allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. A third option would be for another team to sign Duren to an offer sheet, which Detroit could either match, or decline to match and receive compensation from Duren’s new team.

Though there’s been interest in Duren across the NBA, no team currently has enough cap space to pursue the All-Star big man.

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That’s likely why the Pistons are an overwhelming favorite to have Duren on the roster for the upcoming season, at least according to Polymarket.

Detroit’s trading at 88% to keep Duren in the Motor City. The second best odds drop considerably, with the Sacramento Kings occupying that spot with a 5% chance.

Will Jalen Duren play for the Detroit Pistons in 2026-27?

The Clippers, Rockets, 76ers, and Trail Blazers, all with 2% odds, are the only other NBA teams trading above 1 % to land Duren ahead next season.

When it’s Detroit or elsewhere, Duren won’t come cheap.

Because he was named All-NBA following this past season, Duren is eligible to sign a max contract with Detroit that would pay $287 million over five years.

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