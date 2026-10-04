Zach Bryan Wears ‘Free Palestine’ Shirt While Performing at Gillette Stadium Weeks After Macklemore Controversy

Making it clear where he stands, country singer Zach Bryan wears a “Free Palestine” shirt while performing at Gillette Stadium weeks after Macklemore was banned from the stadium for voicing a similar opinion.

In footage TMZ obtained, the singer and US Navy veteran wore a black shirt reading “Free Palestine” while performing. Band members also wore matching shirts.

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Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots, which play at Gillette Stadium, previously announced that Macklemore was banned after the rapper chanted “Free Palestine” and performed “Hind’s Hall” while opening for Ed Sheeran’s Loop Tour.

“Based on Macklemore’s recent actions, material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery that we believe has been deeply offensive and hurtful to the Jewish community, we determined that his participation in the September 25th and 26th concerts at Gillette Stadium would cross that line,” Kraft shared in a statement to ESPN.

Sheeran’s concerts in Gillette Stadium were eventually canceled due to weather.

In addition to being banned by Gillette Stadium, Macklemore was dropped from Sheeran’s tour. While he initially blamed his tour management for removing Macklemore, Sheeran later apologized for his “mistakes” in handling the situation. The singer-songwriter has since donated $2 million to provide global humanitarian aid.

Following the drama, Macklemore announced his plans to launch a “Free Palestine” music tour.

“If these last couple of weeks have shown us anything, it’s that something has shifted over the last three years,” he said. “There has been a collective awakening around Palestinian liberation, the power of billionaires that try to censor that call, and what we expect from artists right now.”

The “Thrift Shop” hitmaker added, “It’s 2026. Being apolitical during a genocide doesn’t work anymore. People are asking artists to show up, educate themselves, and be in community. To use the stage for more than entertainment. To push back when the call for a Free Palestine is met with attempts to silence it.”