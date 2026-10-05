Phil Collins Reveals What Led to His 24-Year Rift With Paul McCartney

After more than two decades, Phil Collins reveals what led to his longtime feud with fellow music icon Paul McCartney.

While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, the “In the Air Tonight” recalled that a comment McCartney made during Queen Elizabeth’s Jubilee concert in 2002 caused the fallout.

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“We had a rehearsal at Buckingham Palace, and I had a first edition Hunter David book [on The Beatles], which was very quite rare,” Collins recalled. “I took it to the rehearsal so Paul could sign it.”

He then shared, “Paul came up behind with Heather Mills, who he was married to at that point, and I said, ‘Paul, could you sign this?’”

Collins pointed out that a simple request seemingly led to the conflict. “He probably didn’t mean it as it sounded,” the singer-songwriter stated. “But he said, ‘He’s a big fan, our little Phil.’”

Recalling his reaction, Collins said, “I thought, ‘You a–hole.’ I couldn’t help it. That’s just what I thought. I probably made more of it than he meant. I did make more of it.”

Collins brought up the situation while promoting his 2016 memoir Not Dead Yet. At the time, he told The Sunday Times that McCartney had always treated him “condescendingly.”

After the profile made headlines, McCartney attempted to reach out to Collins about the situation. However, Collins said he chose not to respond.

In early 2026, McCartney called Collins after learning the fellow musician had collected memorabilia to donate to the Kings Trust charity auction he was organizing. That’s when the duo finally worked out the situation.

“He said ‘While we’re on the phone.’ I thought, ‘Oh, here we go,’” Collins continued. “So he said, ‘What is all this about?’ I said, ‘I wish I’d never said it, Paul. I wish I’d never said it.’ He said, ‘I thought we were good, you know.”

Collins said he and McCartney have since ended their ongoing feud. “So we kissed and made up.”

McCartney has not publicly spoken about the situation.