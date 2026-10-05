Kim Kardashian Claims She Was Single for 5 Years Following Her Divorce From Kanye West

Nearly four years after her divorce from Kanye West was finalized, Kim Kardashian reflects on her decision to be single following the public breakup.

During a recent interview with The Sunday Times’ Style magazine, Kardashian claimed she was “really single” for five years.

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“And that felt great,” she said. “I could focus on my kids and projects that I really wanted to be involved with.”

The reality TV queen further shared, “I really felt no rush. Like, I really didn’t feel empty. I felt like I needed my time. I wanted to completely heal and just work on myself. I wasn’t ready to open up. I really wasn’t even thinking about it. The universe works in your favor when you just allow it to.”

Although she claims she was single for years after her split from West, Kardashian notably dated Pete Davidson for nearly a year in 2021. She was also romantically linked to Odell Beckham Jr. in late 2023.

Kardashian is now dating F1 driver Lewis Hamilton. When asked about the relationship during the interview, she said, “In the most respectful way, I’d probably rather not [talk about it].”

Kardashian and West were married from 2014 until early 2021. The exes have four children together: daughters North, 13, and Chicago, 8, and sons Saint, 10, and Psalm, 7.

Shortly after her split from West, Kardashian dated Davidson. West’s personal attacks against Davidson over the relationship constantly made headlines.

While speaking to Variety recently, Davidson discussed the conflict.

“What tripped me out is I was super open about mental stuff — everyone knows this about me — and it’s like he was [saying], ‘Kill yourself.’ And he did push me,” he said about West.

When asked if he was the key reason behind the rapper’s antisemitic comments, Davidson noted, “What people don’t understand about that dude — and I’m not one-one-millionth as talented or influential or powerful as that dude, but I have dealt with a fraction of what he’s had to deal with public-wise — is that’ll do it. He’s also lost a parent and has mental stuff, and I don’t know how he deals with it or who he has around him.”

“Probably a lot of people who want to be his friend. I’ve had that. When people are so far up your ass and constantly pushing and provoking you and not showing you love, you want to burn it all. I think it got to a certain point where he was like, ‘Leave me the f— alone. I’m just going to say crazy s—.’”

However, Davidson added that there was “zero way” that West “really feels like that.”