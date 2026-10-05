Elle King Reveals Major Life Update

Musician Elle King is now a married woman.

And her husband is her former ex.

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King and Dan Tooker recently married several years after they dated, became engaged, had a son (Lucky Levi Tooker) and then broke up.

35-year-old King exclusively told PEOPLE of the couple’s rekindling and subsequent marriage, stating, “We’re back together.” Her comments came roughly two years (September 2024) before officially saying, “I do.”

On Sunday morning, King confirmed as much with an Instagram post of pictures and videos from her and Tooker’s wedding day that included a simple caption; “Husband and wife. Best day of my life.”

King, who’s been nominated for four Grammy Awards throughout her music career, met Tooker, 33, in 2019 when she visited his tattoo shop. A year later they were engaged. Their son was born a year after that, but by 2023 the couple had separated.

After telling PEOPLE she’d “try anything twice,” she went on to explain that their shared love of their son brought the couple back together, leading to their wedding, “He’s definitely brought me and his dad back together just because, what are we doing?,” King explained.

“We have everything that both of us have ever wanted right here. Let’s put our weapons down. Come on. This is it. This is life. It doesn’t get better than this,” said King. “This is worth trying. This is worth wiping a slate clean. This is worth all the effort in the world. My family, this is what deserves all the energy and effort.”

King, the daughter of actor Rob Schneider and former model London King, has sold more than 1 million albums worldwide. Her hit singles, “Ex’s & Oh’s,” and “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home),” ft. Miranda Lambert, each placed in the top 40 of the Billboard charts.

And it sounds as if her new (old) relationship is on pace to be as successful as her music career, telling PEOPLE: “We’re starting fresh. We just bought a really gorgeous new house in the mountains of Nashville. It’s happy, it’s beautiful. I’m very happy, I’m very content, which is nice, and I don’t know if I’ve ever really felt that, so it’s a blessing.”