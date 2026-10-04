Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex-Husband Ryan Anderson Speaks out After Ken Urker’s Death

Shortly after the news broke about Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s ex-fiancé, Ken Urker, suddenly passing away, the former prison inmate’s former husband, Ryan Anderson, speaks out.

While appearing on The Sarah Fraser Show, Anderson recalled his initial reaction to the news.

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“I didn’t believe it at first,” he said. “I was like, no. My initial thought was shock, like, ‘Hmmm, how’d that happen?’”

Anderson then said he immediately thought about Blanchard as well as her and Urker’s daughter, Aurora.

“My immediate thought went to, ‘How’s Gypsy?’” he noted. “My immediate thought was, ‘How’s she doing, and what about their kid?’”

Blanchard married Anderson in 2022, while she was serving time for involvement in the 2015 murder of her mother, Dee Dee Blanchard. The couple separated four months after her late 2023 prison release.

Following the split, Blanchard confirmed she and Urker, who previously proposed to her in 2018, were back together. They welcomed their daughter in late 2024.

Although he and Urker “never really saw eye to eye,” Anderson said he was still heartbroken about the news.

“We never met in person, but we had exchanges on the phone, and we’ve had text messages,” Anderson said about Urker. “We’ve interacted, and they were never good. But you still hate to hear that somebody passed away.”

Anderson also confirmed that he and Blanchard haven’t spoken in a year. However, Anderson claimed that he reached out to Blanchard’s father, Rod Blanchard, shortly after the news broke.

“I said, ‘Hey, man, I’m hearing this news. If it’s true, tell Gypsy I’m sorry. Tell her I’m here for her if she needs me,’” he said. “I was always somebody who could make her laugh when she was sad or give her comfort.”

Anderson then said that his “main concern” is for his ex and her daughter. He noted that he would step in as a friend if she reaches out.

“I don’t know if she will or not, but if she does, I would be there for her strictly as just being there for her because I always was,” he pointed out.

Urker was discovered dead in his Louisiana home on October 1, which would have been his 34th birthday. Blanchard said he appeared to have overdosed.