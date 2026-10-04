Jaime King Finalizes Divorce With Austin Sosa 9 Months After Surprise Split

Less than a year after being “blindsided” by her second husband, Austin Sosa, with a sudden divorce filing, Jaime King has finalized the split.

According to court records Page Six obtained, a judge ruled that the former couple’s marriage officially dissolved on Friday. The ruling also ended King’s ability to receive spousal support.

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In a statement to Us Weekly, the White Chicks star remained focused on her family and the future after the divorce was finalized.

“I’m looking ahead with a lot of gratitude and hope,” she shared. “My children are my heart and my priority, and this next chapter is really about being present for them, continuing to grow, and embracing the creative and professional opportunities ahead.”

Sosa filed for divorce in January, just weeks after he and the actress had a secret wedding right before Christmas 2025.

King stated at the time that she was “blindsided” by the split. “I was with Austin the night before it became public,” she shared with Us Weekly after the filing. “And while, like many marriages, we had normal challenges, I genuinely believed we were working on our relationship.”

Expressing that her focus was still on her two sons, whom she shares with first husband Kyle Newman, King said, “My focus right now is my work and, above all, my children. This is deeply personal and should remain private, and I hope people will stop making assumptions, particularly ones that unfairly and disproportionately scrutinize women simply for doing their jobs.”

King was married to Newman from 2007 to 2023. She and Sosa first met in 2024 and got engaged just a few months later.

The actress opened up about the whirlwind romance in October 2025, telling Us Weekly at the time, “When I saw him, I was like, ‘You’re going to be my boyfriend.’ He’s like, ‘Wait, what?’ I think it kind of shook him a little bit. And then the second time, I was like, ‘You’re going to be my boyfriend.’ Which is such a silly thing to say. It seems so childish, but I just looked [at him], I was like, ‘Oh, no, that’s going to be my person.’”

King then described Sosa’s proposal as not “extra.”

“It was just more like, ‘Yeah, we got each other,’ and I think now more than ever, that’s super important,” she recalled. “With everything that’s going on in the world, it’s just like knowing that someone’s got your back and that there’s a promise to take care of each other. I feel like my engagement is to myself, in the best way.”

She went on to add, “To me, an engagement is really about a love for oneself. I’m just really excited for this new time in my life. The person that I’m engaged to, I love deeply.”