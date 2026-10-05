Classic Music Star Kevin Spencer Has Died

Kevin Spencer, a founding member of Los Angeles-based band, Dynasty, has passed away. The musician had reportedly been battling cancer when he passed last month. He was 71.

Carrie Lucas-Griffey, the co-founder of Soul Records and Solar Records, released a statement to the Solar Records Facebook page announcing Spencer’s passing and praising the former artist.

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“With great sadness, I just learned of the passing of Kevin Spencer, after a courageous battle with cancer,” Griffey began. “Kevin, was an original member of the hit group, “Dynasty” on our SOLAR RECORDS Label. Dynasty was a group created by my late husband, Dick Griffey and Leon F Sylvers III.

“Tall, handsome and one of the lead singers in the group, Kevin’s dynamic performances were a part of what made the group shine.”

The group was active from 1979 through 1988 and released six studio albums, along with a pair of compilations. Their 1980 single, “I’ve Just Begun to Love you,” peaked at number six on the US R&B chart. In addition to providing vocals for the group, Spencer played the keyboard and also wrote several songs for both Dynasty, and other musicians.

In her Facebook post announcing Spencer’s passing, which included a black and white photo of Dynasty, Griffey went on to state: “Kevin, was also a multi-talented musician and songwriter, who played keyboards, bass, and a lead singer who often lent his many talents, by singing background, on the albums of other legendary groups on our SOLAR RECORDS Label.

“Solar Records was a Boutique Label and Dick Griffey personally hand-picked each and every Artist and genuinely regarded them as family. In that spirit, as Co-Founder of our Label, I, along with my family, and our entire staff at SOLAR RECORDS, send our deepest sympathy, respect, love and prayers to the Spencer family.”

Spencer and members of Dynasty reunited in both 2020 and 2021 to release a pair of singles, “Escape,” and “I Can Tell.”