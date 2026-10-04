‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alum Isaiah Washington Breaks Silence About Wife’s Sudden 2025 Death

A little over a year after his wife, Jenisa, suddenly passed away following a hemorrhagic stroke, Grey’s Anatomy alum Isaiah Washington speaks out about her death for the first time.

In a post on Instagram, the actor confirmed his wife’s passing, writing, “Yes…the rumors are true. My dear wife of 29 years collapsed suddenly on May 31, 2025, and passed away on June 9, 2025. It came as a huge shock to me and our entire family. She succumbed to a massive hemorrhagic stroke and never recovered.”

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Washington then reflected on the symptoms Jenisa experienced leading up to the stroke.

“Some headaches are not just headaches or migraines,” he pointed out. “They can be much worse and a warning sign. Get a brain scan if you can and take those headaches seriously. She has been gone 13 months now, but she left 3 incredibly amazing children behind to continue her legacy.”

He then added, “I don’t know if this is an appropriate post, because Jenisa Washington was extremely private, but I guess I just have to be reprimanded from her on the other side.”

The couple first met at a dinner party and married on Valentine’s Day in 1996. They share three children, Isaiah, Tyme, and Iman.

Washington’s wife passed away just a couple of years after the actor announced his retirement.

“It is with a heavy heart and a sense of relief that I am announcing my early retirement from the entertainment industry today,” he announced on X in 2023. “Those who have been Following/Witnessing my journey here on Twatter since 2011 all know that I have fought the good fight, but it seems that the haters, provocateurs and the Useful Idiots have won.”

He further stated, “I’m no longer interested in the back and forth regarding a ‘color construct’ that keeps us human beings divided nor am I interested in politics or anything vitriolic. I will be traveling this great country before it falls into Socialism and then Communism. Until then, know that this Frederick Douglass Conservative will keep his powder dry and loves you all.”