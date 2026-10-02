Country Music Legend Falls Ill With Pneumonia

Country music star Travis Tritt has made the decision to cancel upcoming tour dates due to an illness.

Tritt came down with pneumonia, which is forcing him off the stage this weekend in Maryland. The 62-year-old two-time Grammy winner took to his Instagram account to announce his illness and tour date cancellations to his 450,000 followers.

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“Update on this weekend’s show,” Tritt said in a caption of an image that shared the following information: “As Travis Tritt continues to recover from pneumonia, he will unfortunately be unable to perform at the Country Calling Festival in Ocean City, Maryland this weekend.”

The post went on to state that his Saturday, October 3 show in Virginia was being rescheduled for Thursday, November 12.

The Country Calling Festival cancellation and rescheduling of the Virginia show decisions came roughly a week after Tritt announced that he was sick, and had been for two weeks prior. He made the decision last week to reschedule another two planned shows.

“I’m sorry to report that I was diagnosed with pneumonia earlier this week. Turns out that the pneumonia was actually present for the past 2 weeks, but I didn’t know it, because I’ve never had it before,” Tritt posted to social media. “I just knew I felt a bit weak and sluggish. Therefore, the two shows currently scheduled for September 25th and 26th in Macon and Charleston are being rescheduled to April 22nd 2027 and November 14th 2026, respectively.

“The good news – you don’t have to do anything! All tickets already purchased will be valid for the new dates. I fully expect to be back in the saddle next week. Thanks for understanding!”

In addition to his pair of Grammys, Travis Tritt has been nominated for six others. Throughout his career, which dates to the late 1980’s, Tritt’s had five number one songs on the Hot Country charts. His 1991 album, It’s All About to Change, sold more than three million copies and was certified platinum three times.