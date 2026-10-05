Country Singer Gets Engaged to FBI Director Kash Patel

Following three years of dating, country singer Alexis Wilkins announces her engagement to FBI director Kash Patel.

The “If I’m Being Honest” singer took to X to share the exciting news. “Went and got the law involved,” she wrote, sharing a photo of herself and Patel showing off her engagement ring. She also used ring and heart emojis.

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Patel also shared the post on his personal X account and used the same emojis.

The couple first met in 2022 and started dating in early 2023. The engagement announcement was made just months after the singer filed a lawsuit against MS NOW reporters Carol Leonnig and Ken Dilation for allegedly defaming her in a report claiming Patel directed a government security detail to “escort one of her allegedly inebriated friends home after a night of partying” in Nashville, Tennessee.

In the lawsuit’s documents obtained by The Hill, Wilkins’ lawyers claimed the reporters “falsely asserted” that the singer demanded and Patel ordered the federal agents assigned to her security detail, which allegedly didn’t exist at the time, to escort the intoxicated friend home.

“They falsely portrayed Ms. Wilkins as being intoxicated even knowing that she does not drink,” the court documents read.

Wilkins is notably seeking more than $75,000 in damages against MS NOW. The network’s legal team has since filed a motion to move the case to federal court in D.C. The lawyers stated that Wilkins has not revealed how the reporters defamed her.

A judge has since scheduled a jury trial for May 2028.