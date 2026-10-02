Buffalo Bills’ Logo Outside New Stadium Is Already Falling Off

$2 billion won’t buy you what it used to. Just ask the Buffalo Bills.

Less than a month after hosting the first regular season NFL game at Buffalo’s new Highmark Stadium, there’s already been issues with a noticeable aesthetic attached to the outside of the Bills’ new $2+ billion digs.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Just days after the team hosted their first game at Highmark, users across social media were posting photos of a Bills logo seemingly peeling off from the outside of the stadium. The X user joked that the wonky logo would force an increase in ticket prices.

Bills logo on the outside of the stadium lasted for one game. I guess ticket prices are going up. pic.twitter.com/MVqJtVTPK8 — Mike Monaghan (@lifewithmikey52) September 20, 2026

After noticing complaints (and jokes) about the brand new stadium’s logo issues online, Highmark Stadium’s X account responded by posting that they had been doing scheduled maintenance behind the sign and there’s more to come on the opposite side of the stadium.

We did some scheduled maintenance to the electrical behind the sign on the east side of Highmark Stadium.



Heads up, we’ll be doing the same to the west side of the stadium this week.



Next stadium controversy incoming… Go Bills!! pic.twitter.com/a1Qlbb7omv — Highmark Stadium (@HighmarkStadm) September 20, 2026

The following day, another X account, @Bills_Stadium, which provides updates on … you guess it – the Bills’ new Highmark Stadium, shared that the logo was fixed, along with a picture.

Construction on the new stadium started in 2023 and the new venue seats more than 60,100 fans.

Buffalo enters this weekend with both a two game lead in the AFC East (they’re 3-0), and seemingly the most X accounts dedicated to their stadium in the entire NFL.

Fortunately for the Bills, their new stadium, and Buffalo fans, plenty of people expect the AFC East leaders to be playing for quite a while this season, leaving plenty of time to update their new home.

Polymarket Offer: Deposit $10, Get $20 Bonus Claim Offer From Polymarket

Polymarket bettors currently give Buffalo the best odds (14%) to win the Super Bowl. That’s the highest mark on Polymarket, slightly ahead of the Los Angeles Rams (12%). San Francisco and Kansas City are in a tie for the third-best odds (9%), followed by the Baltimore Ravens and defending champion Seattle Seahawks (both at 8%).

Will the Buffalo Bills win the 2027 NFL league championship?

The Bills are back at home this weekend, hosting the New England Patriots on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET from Highmark Stadium.