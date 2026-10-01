Famed Golfer Phil Mickelson Seeks Treatment For Family Trauma and Addiction Months After Sexual Misconduct Allegations Surfaced

Months after he made headlines over sexual misconduct allegations, professional golfer Phil Mickelson has sought treatment for family trauma and addiction.

A rep for Mickelson confirmed the news to TMZ, noting he had already checked out of the facility after completing the treatment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The athlete’s reps previously told the media outlet that he was dealing with a “private family health matter.”

“He understands that parts of his life are public, but his family’s private matters are not,” the reps said at the time.

Golf Digest reported earlier this year that Mickelson allegedly made “nonconsensual and inappropriate contact” with a female employee of a San Diego golf course.

Following the report, Pat Perez’s ex-wife, Ashley, accused Mickelson of sending her inappropriate photos in 2015.

Mickelson responded to the allegations, calling it an “anonymously sourced drive-by shooting” that was designed as clickbait.

However, it was later reported that Mickelson was banned from Farms Golf Club, the San Diego course where the undisclosed woman worked.

The golfer’s spokesperson addressed the situation, stating, “Any misunderstanding has been cleared up. Phil continues to attend to a family health matter and is uncertain when he will be able to return to professional golf.”

The golf club also released a statement: “The Farms Golf Club is committed to maintaining a golf club environment that is safe, respectful, and reflects the highest standards of conduct. All members are required to adhere to our Code of Conduct, and any allegations of misconduct are taken seriously.”

“Following a staff member report of member misconduct, the Club provided immediate and ongoing support to the staff member, conducted a thorough independent investigation of the incident, and took decisive action. This individual is no longer a member of The Farms Golf Club.”

Along with the allegations, Mickelson has faced other issues in recent years, including his gambling addiction. In a 2023 social media post, the professional golfer revealed the 30-year addiction “caused a lot of harm” in his life.

“Most of you will enjoy this football season with moderation while having lots of fun and entertainment,” he shared. “The fantasy leagues will provide banter amongst friends and money won or lost betting won’t affect you. I wont be betting this year because I crossed the line of moderation and into addiction which isn’t any fun at all.”

He then wrote, “The money wasn’t ever the issue since our financial security has never been threatened, but I was so distracted I wasn’t able to be present with the ones I love and caused a lot of harm.”

Mickelson went on to offer some advice to others. “If you ever cross the line of moderation and enter into addiction, hopefully you won’t confuse your enablers as friends like I did,” he stated. “Hopefully you won’t have to deal with these difficult moments publicly so others can profit off you like I have.”

“But hopefully you WILL have a strong and supportive partner who is willing to help you through being your worst self, and through your worst moments, like I have in Amy,” he added, referring to his wife. “She has loved me and supported me through my darkest and most difficult times.”