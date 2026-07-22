‘Police Academy’ and ‘The Stand’ Actor Peter Van Norden Dead at 75

Peter Van Norden, a longtime actor with roles in notable movies, passed away recently. He was 75.

Earlier this month, Van Norden’s wife Wendy told TMZ that Peter passed away peacefully in a hospice facility in Southern California while dealing with a number of different health ailments. At the time of his passing, Wendy was with him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Van Norden’s big screen debut came in 1979’s “Squeeze Play.” The next six years saw him cast in main roles in several popular films such as “Waitress!,” “Roadhouse 66” and “Police Academy 2: Their First Assignment.” His “Police Academy 2” character, Officer Vinnie Schtulman, was an immediate hit with fans of the “Police Academy” series. Van Norden’s character was partnered with Steve Guttenberg’s character, Officer Mahoney.

Other movie roles for Van Norden included “The Accused,” “The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear,” and “Gigli.”

The Colgate University alum’s acting credits weren’t limited to film. Van Norden also appeared in the NBC hit sitcom “Cheers,” two episodes of “St. Elsewhere,” “T.J. Hooker,” and “Family Ties” throughout the 1980’s. In the next decade, Van Norden appeared in such notable TV shows as “Murder, She Wrote,” “In the Heat of the Night,” “Matlock,” “The Stand,” and “Family Matters.”

Throughout the last six decades, Van Norden maintained a presence on the acting stage appearing in more than 50 plays. Among the plays Van Norden was cast in were “Romeo and Juliet,” “Macbeth,” and “Hairspray.” His final acting role was in a Los Angeles area play, “Corktown ’39,” in 2025.

Peter and Wendy’s only child, Robert, confirmed his dad’s passing on his Instagram account earlier this month, writing in part: “This is Robert, Peter’s son. Peter passed away peacefully last night with his wife, Wendy, at his side. He was a terrific father, friend…”