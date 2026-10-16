Popular Country Singer and Wife Recently Welcomed a Baby Boy

Country music country singer – songwriter Parker McCollum is a new father of two.

McCollum and his wife, Hallie Ray Light, welcomed a baby boy into their family in late summer, on July 30. Hallie shared the news to her Instagram along with a picture of Parker, their first son, Major Yancey Tyler McCollum, and their newborn son, Rocker Tommy Light McCollum, from the hospital.

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Hallie Ray captioned her photo carousel, “Rocker Tommy Light McCollum!

born on July 30th / 8 pounds 7 oz!

THANK YOU JESUS for another healthy baby boy! we are so in love with our little fam! mom & dad x 2 here we gooooooo!”

Parker and Hallie were engaged in July 2021 then married in March 2022 in Tomball, Texas. Two years later the couple welcomed Major to the world.

Now, Rocker joins to make the McCollum’s a family of four.

Baby boy number two is likely getting a quick introduction to life in a family of music. Dad’s currently in the midst of a European tour that includes a trio of dates in the UK in late October and early November, before returning stateside for eight shows before the end of the year.

2027 has McCollum heading back across the pond in March, then in the states again next Spring.

To date, McCollum’s released six studio albums, including Live from Sound City, which was just released this week. And though he’s had a relatively brief career (his first album was released in 2015), he’s already been extremely successful.

McCollum’s won three Academy of Country Music Awards, including for Album of the Year in 2026. He also won a CMT award for Breakthrough Video of the Year in 2022 for his song, “To Be Loved by You.”

Both “To Be Loved by You,” and his 2020 single, “Pretty Heart,” reached the top spot on the Billboard US Country Airplay chart.