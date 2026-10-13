5-Time Oscar Nominee Dead at 76: RIP to George Fenton

George Fenton, a prolific composer within the TV and film industry, has passed away at the age of 76.

His early October death was confirmed by BBC who received a statement from Fenton’s family, “We are very sad to announce that George Fenton passed away unexpectedly today.

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“He is survived by his loving wife Amanda, ex-wife Jane, children Gemma, Grace and Bridget, and grandchildren Lola, Audrey, Alfred, George, Frank and Beatrice, and a life of music.

Fenton’s cause of death has not been made public.

The British composer created a number of well known film scores for movies such as Gandhi, Groundhog Day, Dangerous Beauty, You’ve Got Mail, Sweet Home Alabama, Hitch, and others. Fenton’s music was also a regular part of BBC television, including but not limited to, Breakfast Time, BBC World News, BBC Reporting Scotland, and BBC London Plus.

From 1983 – 1992, Fenton was nominated for five Academy Awards. Four nominations came in the Best Original Score category. The movies in which he was nominated were Ghandi, Cry Freedom, Dangerous Liasons, and The Fisher King. Dangerous Liasons also earned Fenton a nomination for Best Original Song.

Though he didn’t take home any Academy Awards, Fenton won three BAFTA Awards for Best Original Television Music and a pair of Emmys: The Blue Plant – Seas of Life: Ocean World and Planet Earth – From Pole to Pole. Both Emmys were for Outstanding Music Composition for a Series (Dramatic Underscore).

Upon learning of Fenton’s passing earlier this month, The Royal Scottish National Orchestra paid tribute to the composer via their Facebook account. “We are so saddened to hear about the passing of the wonderful composer George Fenton yesterday and our thoughts are with his friends and family,” the post began.

“We had the privilege of working with George in Scotland’s Studio just a few months ago on the soundtrack for Up Against It, directed by Trudie Styler.”

Throughout his career that spanned more than five decades, Fenton composed music for more than 100 films.