U.S. Netflix users are really showing their cards with Sunday’s top three: a Lifetime movie, an erotic drama and a disaster documentary.

One of these isn’t even in English, and we’d bet there are a ton of people turning it and cluelessly watching an awkwardly dubbed version. (Tip: If you find live-action dubbing as odd to watch as I do, change the Audio setting while watching the movie to change the dialogue to its original language. Watching movies with subtitles isn’t that hard!)

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (July 19, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers (when available) and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

3. The Body in the Locker

(Credit: Lifetime)

Official Synopsis: “When Amy, the CEO of a major charity, loses her father, she’s shocked to discover he owned a mysterious storage locker with a deadly secret inside… the body of a woman. Was her father a murderer? Who was this woman? It’s only after the storage locker is set ablaze that the truth starts to emerge from the ashes: the killer is still out there, and she could be their next victim.”

2. Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea

Promotional art for ‘Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea’ (Credit: Netflix)

Official Synopsis: “Never-before-seen footage and survivor accounts trace the 2012 shipwreck of a luxury cruise and the disaster that ensued, in this immersive documentary.”

1. Desire

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Official Synopsis: “When a married lawyer starts an affair with her daughter’s swim coach, a torrid romance turns into a twisted game where everyone loses.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

We might have another upset on our hands, given that Desire (a.k.a. Deso) isn’t a choice on the current market “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

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Polymarket bettors are backing one of these picks, though: Shipwrecked. While Desire is up right now, it’s likely that the documentary’s availability all week could push it to the top overall.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Shipwrecked: Nightmare at Sea" be the top US Netflix movie this week?



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