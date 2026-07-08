The new No. 1 Netflix movie came out of nowhere.

While Enola Holmes 3 and Little Brother were dominating last week, a star-studded Western is making a surprise splash at has the current No. 1 spot.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Wednesday (July 8, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more about them.

5. Voicemails for Isabelle

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Official Synopsis: “Jill copes with her sister’s death by leaving her voicemails chronicling her chaotic life in San Francisco. When the number is unknowingly reassigned, an elusive Austin real estate agent begins receiving the hilariously confessional messages.”

4. Spider-Man: Homecoming

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Official Synopsis: “A young Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who made his sensational debut in Captain America: Civil War, begins to navigate his newfound identity as the web-slinging super hero in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Thrilled by his experience with the Avengers, Peter returns home, where he lives with his Aunt May (Marisa Tomei), under the watchful eye of his new mentor Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.). Peter tries to fall back into his normal daily routine – distracted by thoughts of proving himself to be more than just your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man – but when the Vulture (Michael Keaton) emerges as a new villain, everything that Peter holds most important will be threatened.”

3. White Chicks

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Official Synopsis: “In order to foil a kidnapping, two Black FBI agents disguise themselves as white women to impersonate the heiresses they’ve been assigned to protect.”

2. Enola Holmes 3

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Official Synopsis: “Adventure chases detective Enola Holmes to Malta, where personal and professional dreams collide on a case more tangled and treacherous than any she has faced before.”

1. Old Henry

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Official Synopsis: “A farmer takes in an injured man with a satchel of cash. When a posse comes for the money, he must decide who to trust. Defending a siege, he reveals a gunslinging talent calling his true identity into question.”

Polymarket Odds on the Next Top Netflix Movie

Old Henry’s success must have taken Polymarketers betters (and market organizers) by surprise. It’s not even an option on “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?“

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Instead Polymarket think it’ll be a face-off between Enola Holmes 3 and the critically acclaimed 2025 movie Hamnet, which portrays the tragic story of William Shakespeare, Agnes Hathaway and their child Hamnet.

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, July 14, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Hamnet" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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