2 New Netflix Movies Are Battling It Out for the No. 1 Spot Right Now

There are a few new Netflix movies vying for the top spot this week, but only one can be named the No. 1 most watched movie in the United States.

When Netflix releases its list of Top 10 movies for the week of June 29-July 5 on Tuesday, Polymarket traders are betting that a new one will displace last week’s winner, Voicemails for Isabelle.

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In a Polymarket scenario predicting the top movie of the week, Little Brother is currently winning the race, holding 71% odds. It’s been battling throughout the weekend with Enola Holmes 3, which at one point led the race with 90% but has since dipped down to a meager 32% odds.

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In Little Brother, a new comedy starring John Cena and Eric André, a famous real estate agent’s carefully curated world is upended when his eccentric “little brother” unexpectedly reappears in his life. Michelle Monaghan, Christopher Meloni, Sherry Cola, Ego Nwodim, Caleb Hearon and Ben Ahlers also star.

It premiered on Netflix on Friday, June 26 to No. 3, but quickly rose among the ranks and sat at No. 1 for a few days until recently sinking to No. 2 on Friday, July 3, according to FlixPatrol data. It was overtaken by Enola Holmes 3, which premiered Friday, July 3 at No. 1.

The latest installment in the Millie Bobby Brown-starring mystery franchise, Enola Holmes 3 sees the detective travel to Malta, where her plans to tie the knot unravel when Sherlock’s disappearance plunges her into a perilous case.

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It will be between Enola Holmes 3 and Little Brother to see which movie comes out as the most-watched film of the week on Netflix. It’s likely that Polymarket’s prediction of Little Brother will ring true, as it had more time to marinate on the charts throughout the duration of the week. Enola Holmes 3 could be a good candidate for next week (July 6-12), as it still sits in the No. 1 spot, according to FlixPatrol, as of Monday.

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