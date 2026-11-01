Netflix’s most-watched movies at the moment don’t inspire much in the quality department.

No. 3 is a years-old Adam Sandler movie that, while it’s dumb fun at times, isn’t his best. No. 2 is another low-quality Lifetime thriller. No. 1 is a crime flick that hasn’t inspired many online reactions, and, with all foreign-language hits on Netflix U.S., we wonder how many viewers are seeing the notoriously bad dubbed versions without realizing it.

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Continue on to see the Netflix top movie list as it currently stands on Sunday (Nov. 1, 2026), as well as the current Polymarket odds for this week’s U.S. movie viewership on Netflix. Trailers and official descriptions of each movie are included if you want to learn more.

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3. Hubie Halloween

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Official Synopsis: “Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them.”

2. Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs

‘Don’t Trust the Couple Upstairs’ promotional art (Credit: Lifetime)

Official Synopsis: “To assist in the renovation of their dream homestead, newlyweds Maria and Joe rent out part of their house to Vicki and Clay, a friendly but enigmatic couple. Living together starts well, but when Vicki is killed, Maria uncovers secrets which make her realize Joe isn’t the man she married.”

1. Collision Course

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Official Synopsis: “The plot is set in the midst of the economic crisis, when a group of robbers break into a bank in Madrid, triggering a chain of unpredictable events. What at first seems like just another robbery turns into a game of deception, fear, and survival, where every decision counts, every gesture hides something, and everyone is looking to escape from something more than just prison.”

Checking in on the Polymarket’s Netflix Odds

Polymarket doesn’t believe in these flicks, either, based on the platform’s market “What will be the top US Netflix movie this week?.”

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Polymarket has the recent hit Surviving Hurricane Otis with a 98% chance of winning the week, likely because the movie was available and promoted throughout the period. Other options include Gladiator II (1%) and Ben Affleck’s Animals (1%).

The terms of the market specify the result will be based on when Netflix updates “its Top 10 Movies list on top10.netflix.com on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, 3:00 PM ET, reflecting viewership from the previous week (Monday to Sunday).”

Will "Surviving Hurricane Otis" be the top US Netflix movie this week?

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