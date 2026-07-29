Netflix’s No. 1 Show Enjoys Second Week on Top of Charts

Netflix’s No. 1 show of last week is holding steady on the charts, with the streamer naming it the most-watched series of the week for the second consecutive time.

When Netflix unveiled its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the week of July 20-26 on Tuesday, Will Ferrell’s new comedy series The Hawk stood at the top spot. The series, focused on Ferrell’s character of a washed-up golf legend chasing one last major, was heavily predicted to be the top Netflix show of the week.

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Polymarket traders predicted with 100% odds that The Hawk would stay atop the charts. Other shows included in the spread, including Season 2 of Ransom Canyon, Season 1 of Netflix’s reboot of Little House on the Prairie and the thriller limited series I Will Find You, all earned 1% or less than 1% odds. In the end, they were no match for The Hawk, but they were included in Netflix’s Top 10 overall shows for the week.

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FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows that The Hawk sat at No. 1 since its July 17 debut up until July 25, when it dipped to No. 2, where it has sat ever since.

In The Hawk, Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a washed-up professional golfer on the back nine of his career who is chasing one final major — and dragging everyone he loves into the chaos in the process. Molly Shannon stars as Stacy, Lonnie’s estranged wife trying to fulfill her own dreams, with Jimmy Tatro starring as Lance, Lonnie’s hotshot son and golf pro in his own right. Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, David Hornsby, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman round out the star-studded cast.

Despite the show’s success on the charts, critics have largely dismissed the series, which as of press time sits with a 31% critics score and 63% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. Reviewers have criticized the series for relying too heavily on Ferrell’s comedic style without delivering fresh laughs, with some calling it repetitive and underdeveloped.

Numbers don’t lie, however, with The Hawk clearly resonating with Netflix fans. Will you tune in to see the top show of the week despite its negative reviews?

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Netflix’s Top 10 Shows in the U.S. (July 20-26)

The Hawk Ransom Canyon Season 2 I Will Find You The Ultimatum Marry or Move On Season 4 Raw Little House on the Prairie Season 1 Elite Force Worst Neighbor Ever My Daughter’s Father Ms. Rachel Season 1

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