Netflix’s No. 1 Series Shows No Signs of Slowing Down

Will the reigning top Netflix show maintain its spot at No. 1 this week, or will another show dethrone it?

Netflix is set to reveal its Top 10 list of shows in the United States for the past week (July 20-26) on Tuesday. Last week’s top show, The Hawk, soared to the top of the charts following its Friday, July 17 premiere.

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Polymarket traders predict overwhelmingly that The Hawk will be the No. 1 show of the week once again, giving it 100% odds. Other shows included in the spread are Season 2 of Ransom Canyon, which traders give 1% odds of becoming the top show of the week, as well as Season 1 of Netflix’s reboot of Little House on the Prairie, which has less than 1% odds.

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In The Hawk, Will Ferrell stars as Lonnie “The Hawk” Hawkins, a washed-up professional golfer on the back nine of his career who is chasing one final major — and dragging everyone he loves into the chaos in the process. Molly Shannon stars as Stacy, Lonnie’s estranged wife trying to fulfill her own dreams, with Jimmy Tatro starring as Lance, Lonnie’s hotshot son and golf pro in his own right. Fortune Feimster, Luke Wilson, Chris Parnell, David Hornsby, Katelyn Tarver, Gabriel Hogan and Aida Osman round out the star-studded cast.

FlixPatrol, which tracks streaming data, shows that The Hawk sat at No. 1 since its July 17 debut up until July 25, when it dipped to No. 2, where it has sat ever since. That means for the week of July 20-26, it will likely be named the top-watched show.

Will Polymarket traders get it right with their extremely confident bet? Netflix will likely release its list of Top 10 shows in the country Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET.

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