Netflix Cancels Western Show After 2 Seasons

Netflix is canceling a Western series with some big names as stars following its disappointing second season.

Ransom Canyon, a Texas romantic drama starring Josh Duhamel and Minka Kelly, will not return for a third season, Deadline reports. The decision comes a month and a half after Season 2 was released on July 23.

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It wasn’t exactly a shock that the adaptation of the Jodi Thomas novels didn’t get a renewal; the series was already on the bubble last year after its Season 1 premiere, eventually earning a renewal for Season 2. However, that renewal came with a reduced order (eight episodes vs. 10) and a creative overhaul that included a cast shakeup.

RANSOM CANYON SEASON 2. (L to R) Josh Duhamel as Staten and Minka Kelly as Quinn in Episode 203 of Ransom Canyon Season 2. Cr. Jeff Neumann/Netflix © 2025

The storyline reset was better received internally, Deadline reports, but the ratings weren’t enough to support a renewal. The second season logged 4.1 million views for its first week of release, down 43% from its Season 1 opening week results of 7.2 million views.

Kelly made headlines when she was first offered the co-lead role opposite Duhamel in 2022, asking for pay parity with Duhamel. She did not achieve full parity, but came close and praised Netflix for their response to her request.

Ransom Canyon follows childhood friends-turned-star-crossed lovers Staten Kirkland (Duhamel) and Quinn O’Grady (Kelly) who have never been able to get the timing right. In the second season, Quinn briefly got engaged to someone else but by the end they were very much together — which means at least fans have that to console them as the series comes to a close.

What fans will miss out on is a potential love triangle for Ellie (Marianly Tejada) that the Season 2 finale set up, as well as a larger presence for Staten’s half-brother Levi (Steve Howey).

Ransom Canyon wasn’t alone in its sophomore slump, though it was alone in its cancellation; Running Point, The Four Seasons, The Gentlemen, Avatar: The Last Airbender and A Good Girl’s Guide To Murder were all renewed for third seasons despite their viewership being lower in their second seasons.