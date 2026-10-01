Sophia Bush Confirms She and Ashlyn Harris Secretly Married

It’s official — Sophia Bush confirmed that she and Ashlyn Harris secretly married one year ago!

During a recent interview with Vogue, the couple revealed they exchanged vows in a private ceremony in upstate New York in summer 2025.

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“When you get to this stage in life, you begin to unpack what’s yours and what’s always sort of been for everyone else,” the One Tree Hill alum said, while explaining why she and Harris held back from sharing the big news publicly.

Bush further noted that her and the famed athlete’s lives have been in the public spotlight for years due to their professions.

“It’s a privilege to be able to perform as an athlete or an actor,” she pointed out. “But it also comes with certain costs.”

Harris then shared some details about her and Bush’s private wedding.

“The kids were just running and happy, and we picked flowers from the property, and our daughter Sloane was holding them,” she said. “It was so fun for them, because it wasn’t this pressure-filled day that’s too much for young kids.”

After noting that the wedding ended with everyone roasting marshmallows, Bush shared, “It was so precious and zero pressure. I will never forget it, and I think wedding days sometimes aren’t like that.”

Although the couple chose not to reveal their new relationship status for over a year, Bush said she was tired of referring to Harris as her “partner.”

“You’re not my partner, you know? You’re my wife,” she told Harris. “And it feels so amazing to say that.”

Bush has been married twice before marrying Harris. She married One Tree Hill co-star Chad Michael Murray in April 2005 but separated a few months after. She filed for an annulment in early 2006, citing fraud. After her petition was denied, she and Murray were granted a divorce in December 2006.

In August 2021, Bush confirmed she and businessman Grant Hughes were engaged. They married in June 2022. However, in August 2023, Bush filed for divorce.

She confirmed her relationship with Harris in April 2024.

Meanwhile, Harris married former USWNT teammate Ali Krieger in 2019, after dating since 2010. They adopted two children together.

Harris filed for divorce in September 2023. The split was finalized between late 2024 and early 2025.

Bush is preparing to release her first memoir, And I Will Tell You Mine: Notes from a Life in Progress.