Green Bay Packers Player Out for Season With Neck Injury — See the Team’s Updated Odds

Green Bay Packers fourth-year wide receiver Jayden Reed is headed to the injured list with a season-ending injury suffered in Green Bay’s Week 2 win versus the New York Jets.

Reed injured his neck on just the second play from scrimmage and was carted off the field in a scary scene. The injury ends his season but is not expected to be career-ending.

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Head coach Matt LaFleur said as much earlier this week when asked by reporters if Reed’s injury would prevent him from continuing his career, “From my understanding no, but he will be out a significant amount of time,” LaFleur said, per ESPN.

Through less than two games, Reed posted a stat line of four receptions and 24 yards. This is the second-straight year in which Reed’s season has been cut short due to injury. His 2025 campaign was limited to seven games due to both a broken collarbone and foot injury. Reed finished ’25 with 19 catches, 207 yards and a touchdown.

Despite last season’s injuries, Green Bay signed Reed to a three-year contract extension worth more than $50 million.

On Wednesday, during LaFleur’s media availability, the coach noted Reed’s impact within the team’s locker room. “It’s a guy you have a lot of love for and brings so much to this organization and this football team, to the locker room. He’s an energy guy, and he will certainly be missed.”

Reed was drafted by the Packers in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

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After Reed’s injury and Green Bay’s 1-2 start to the season, the team’s odds to win the NFC North division have plummeted. Per Polymarket, Green Bay has just a 7% chance to win the division. That’s the lowest odds of the division’s four teams. In order, Detroit, Minnesota, and Chicago are currently seen as more likely to win the North, per Polymarket bettors. In August, Green Bay’s odds were at 30%.

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The Packers next take the field, without Reed, this Sunday, when they visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

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