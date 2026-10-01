Hayden Panettiere’s Family Will Not Challenge Her Daughter’s Inheritance Following Recent Court Filing

Hayden Panettiere’s family confirmed they support the actress’s ex-fiancé, Wladimir Klitschko, after he filed a guardianship petition over their 11-year-old daughter Kaya’s estate.

While speaking to TMZ, Panettiere’s family stated they have no plans to contest Klitschko’s petition, which was filed a little over a month after the Heroes star passed away from the “toxic effects” of fentanyl and other drugs.

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The actress’s loved ones stated they believed the former boxer is a devoted father who has her best interests at heart.

The petition seeks to make Klitschko Kaya’s temporary guardian, as she is the sole inheritor of her mother’s assets.

“It is urgent and essential that Wladimir be immediately appointed temporary guardian of Kaya’s estate, to afford Wladimir the necessary standing to file Hayden’s probate petition, and the power to nominate a proposed administrator of Hayden’s estate,” the legal documents read. “Without an immediate appointment for these purposes, there is a high probability that property belonging to Hayden’s estate may be lost, damaged, or dissipated before a duly appointed personal representative can be in place to protect it. This directly and adversely affects Kaya, as she is the sole heir entitled to the entirety of Hayden’s probate estate.”

Klitschko also stated in his petition that after the actress’s death, the locks at her residence were changed and “storage units containing designer clothing and accessories worn to public appearances have been relocated as a precaution.”

Sources close to the situation also told TMZ that the Panettiere family supports Klitschko’s efforts to take a larger role in the legal aspects of Kaya’s estate.

The family further stated that they believe the petition is a legal formality, adding, “Wlad is a great father, and we are grateful.”

Klitschko and Panettiere had an on-again, off-again relationship until 2018. Following their split, Panettiere signed over her custody rights to Kaya, citing her struggles with addiction and postpartum depression as the reason.

Kaya has been living in Ukraine with her father.