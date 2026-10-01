Kelly Clarkson Opens up About Not Dating Following Ex Brandon Blackstock’s Death

A little more than a year after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock passed away following a battle with cancer, Kelly Clarkson reveals why she hasn’t started dating again.

During her recent appearance on the Las Culturistas podcast, Clarkson reflected on her decision not to date as her children mourn the loss of their father.

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“My kids right now, I think there’s a lot behind that,” she explained. “That would rock their world a little bit, and honestly, this is not a bulls— answer, [but] I love my life right now.”

The “Breakaway” hitmaker and former music manager were married from 2013 to 2020 and have two children together, River and Remington. Blackstock also had two older children from a previous marriage.

As she continued to speak about her family, Clarkson said she was focusing on her children’s needs. “It just got to a point where I am not exhausted by every point of it,” the singer-songwriter said. “I feel like if you’re going to be in a relationship, you have to be willing to give some of your time up — and I am unwilling.”

Regarding how her children are doing since Blackstock’s death, Clarkson said they are “really good.”

“We’re having fun, we’re cooking, we’re playing games,” she shared. “I’m there at [school] pickup, or I’m there dropping off. Like, it’s real different.”

Clarkson previously moved to New York City following the relocation of her daytime talk show, which ended in August.

“It’s a beautiful city to raise kiddos in because I wasn’t really exposed to different cultures,” she said about living in New York City. “I wasn’t really exposed to anything like that. Like, I love where I grew up … but I just meant It’s a cool thing for them to have just every color of the rainbow, every color of personality, everything.”