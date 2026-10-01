Popular Country Music Duo Officially Reuniting for 2027 Tour

Florida Georgia Line is officially a group once again. The country music duo of Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley has reunited following a four-year breakup and will tour again in 2027.

PopCulture.com was among those who reported over the summer that the two musicians were ready to cruise together again in the form of a band. This followed some simple foreshadowing after Hubbard (a Georgia native) and Kelley (from Florida) shared the stage in Nashville at the CMA Fest.

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Despite their CMA Fest performance and plenty of rumors, the band did not officially announce their reunion until recently when Hubbard and Kelley posted a photo together on the group’s Instagram page – which has nearly 2 million followers – with a caption that read, “ANYTHING GOES AGAIN: THE FESTIVAL TOUR. Coming in 2027. Y’all ready for an epic summer? LFG.”

In addition to the concert announcement, FGL spent the last few weeks of September posting images, cities and dates that’ll comprise their 2027 tour.

One such date confirmed for the reunion is August 8, 2027, in Canton, Ohio from Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. The performance will take place during the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame weekend which brings thousands to the area for a weekend full of festivities.

Other stops include, but are not limited to, New Jersey, Chicago, Myrtle Beach, and Wisconsin’s XRoads41 music festival.

Florida Georgia Line (Credit: Getty Images)

Hubbard, when interviewed by Chicago country station WUSN-FM US99 this summer, briefly expressed the duo’s ’27 plans and excitement. “I would say we got some things in the works for next year,” Hubbard noted. “We’re excited. BK and I have been hanging out, having a good time, and you know, kind of itching to get back on stage.”

Fans surely feel that same itch to see Florida Georgia Line. They last toured together as a headliner in 2019, and in 2020 were a supporting act for Kenny Chesney.

FGA’s single “Cruise” reached the top spot on the country airplay charts and spawned a remix that included hip-hop star Nelly. “Cruise, ft. Nelly” reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100. In addition to “Cruise,” four other FGA songs have claimed number one status on the country charts.