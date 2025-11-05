‘Reba’ Star Cast in ‘Ransom Canyon’ Season 2

Steve Howey is having a career renaissance. The Reba and Happy’s Place star just landed a new role.

Variety reports the Shameless alum has joined Ransom Canyon Season 2 at Netflix. Howey will play Levi, Staten’s (Josh Duhamel) half brother.

Per the report, his character is further described as “a mountain man of sorts who lives off the land.” Howey appears on the show alongside fellow cast members Minka Kelly, Lizzy Greene, Garrett Wareing, Jack Schumacher, Marianly Tejada, and Casey W. Johnson. Production on Season 2 is currently underway.

Pictured: Steve Howey as Danny — (Photo by: Casey Durkin/NBC)

A logline for Season 2 of the show reads: “The future of Ransom Canyon hangs in the balance as ranching dynasties continue to vie for power, and new faces arrive, threatening the lives and loves of this quaint, western town.”

Howey starred as Kevin Ball in all 11 seasons of the hit Showtime series Shameless, which ended in 2021. He also led the TV series adaptation of the True Lies, and was a fan favorite on Reba. Other credits include Brilliant Minds, and SEAL Team. He will also appear in the highly-anticipated Off Campus TV adaptation currently in the works at Prime Video.

Howey first reunited with his Reba family on Happy’s Place for a special holiday episode. He spoke with TV Insider on how the guest role came to be. “Kevin Abbott, the showrunner for Reba, who’s now doing Happy’s Place, reached out to me and said, “I have this idea for this character and want to know if you want to come play with us.” And I was like, “Are you kidding? Absolutely.” It just made sense. It wasn’t anything that made me feel uncomfortable or weird, and it wasn’t Van, [my character from Reba],” he said.

He added: “I liked that. This was an opportunity to reacquaint with some people that I adore that I grew up with, Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman. I’ve always said that Reba has the Midas touch. [She’s] an amazing person, and a mentor for me. So [when] Kevin asked me to come on, I was like, “Dude, are you kidding? Tell me when.”