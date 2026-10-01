Jim Carrey Marries ‘Sublime Companion’ Min Ah Months After Making Their Debut as a Couple

Less than a year after making their debut as a couple, Jim Carrey marries his longtime girlfriend, Min Ah.

One of the actor’s reps confirmed the news to PEOPLE. Carrey first mentioned the relationship during the César Awards in France earlier this year. He praised Ah during the event.

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“Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever. Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah,” he shared. “I love you, Min Ah. And finally, thank you to the funniest man I have ever known: my father, Percy Joseph Carrey, who taught me the value of love, generosity, and laughter.”

Although they had just publicly confirmed their relationship, Carrey and Ah have been romantically linked since 2022.

This is Carrey’s third marriage. He was previously married to Melissa Womer from 1987 to 1995 and Lauren Holly from 1996 to 1997. His most famous relationship was with Jenny McCarthy, whom he dated from 2005 to 2010, but never married.

The Bruce Almighty star once said he would not remarry, despite being happy with McCarthy.

“If you don’t it twice, you really should stop doing it,” he said while speaking to Weekend Magazine in 2008.

The actor also spoke about not getting married again during his 2014 appearance on Howard Stern’s SiriusXM radio show.

“I just don’t see it as necessary, at this point,” he said at the time. “I can’t say that I know how I would feel if I met somebody that knocks my head off. I mean, I can’t make hard, fast rules about the future, but I wouldn’t voluntarily go that way.”