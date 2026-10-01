Metal Vocalist Diagnosed With Brain Tumor

Amanda Somerville, a singer/songwriter with various metal bands, has been diagnosed with a brain tumor.

Somerville’s husband, Sander Gommans, shared news of the heartbreaking diagnosis to his Facebook page, as well as Instagram, late last month.

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“Unfortunately, I have some very sad news to share. The love of my life, mother of my three daughters and my beautiful wife Amanda Somerville, has a malignant and aggressive brain tumor.

“We’re shocked, devastated and I can’t describe the challenges we’re facing as a family right now,” Gommans’ post stated. “We’re very grateful with the help we’re getting from family and friends. Positive thoughts help, prayers help, keeping us in your minds help.”

Gommans, also a metal singer, married Somerville in 2014. The couple has three daughters. Within Gommans’ social media post, he asked fans to think about both Somerville, and their daughters.

“Please be there for Amanda and our kids and have us in your minds,” Gommans wrote. “Feel free to share this message in a respectful way. Amanda gives so much to all of us…love, music, friendship, strength….it’s time to send out hope and power to her.”

Somerville is a Michigan native who spent a number of years living and working in Germany following college. She has written songs and recorded with several bands, such as, After Forever, Kamelot, Avantasia, and Epica.

Additionally, Somerville’s also performed as a solo artist.

In the early 2010’s, Somerville fronted a live band, Trillium, that released an album, Alloy. The album featured a number of collaborators, including Gommans, Philip Krause, Marc Burnash, and others. The live band eventually switched from being called Trillium to, Amanda Somerville’s Trillium. The band released two albums. The aforementioned Alloy was the first, followed by Tectonic, which was released seven years later.

Somerville’s vocals were most recently featured on “Tears of Blood,” a song released in 2023 from Brazilian metal band Angra.