Wynonna Judd Says She’s ‘Heartbroken’ Over Estrangement With Daughter

Wynonna Judd is speaking out about her estrangement from her daughter, Grace Kelley.

During a recent interview with PEOPLE, the “No One Else On Earth” singer admitted to being “heartbroken” over the strained relationship as Kelley serves time in jail.

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“I miss her. I miss her desperately, and I’ve missed out on a lot of years because of the drug addiction,” Judd explained. “I’ve spent half a million dollars on programs trying to do the right thing, trying to do the next right thing.”

She further shared, “And meth is a b—. It’s unlike anything I’ve ever experienced, and I just can’t believe it. But these songs come from that dark place, deep and dark…. And you think you can’t make it, but you somehow do by the grace of God.”

Judd and her husband, Cactus Moser, are currently raising Kelley’s 4-and-a-half-year-old daughter, Kaliyah, after legally adopting her.

“As a mother of an addict, I can tell you this: When the money stops, they usually cut you off because there’s no more money,” Judd continued. “And I’ve done everything I can do.”

Kelley has had multiple run-ins with the law over the years. Judd’s daughter was arrested in three separate incidents in 2024, charged with indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations.

Kelley was also charged with felony grand larceny for stealing a church van. In that case, she pleaded guilty and served six weeks behind bars.

However, she is now serving a 15-month sentence after pleading guilty to a felony charge of driving with a suspended or revoked license in June.

Last month, Kelley previously filed for temporary release to give birth to her latest pregnancy, but was denied.

“I learned about it on TikTok,” Judd said about Kelley’s pregnancy. “Isn’t that crazy? I laid there, and I was shocked, just like you would imagine. And I cried and cried and cried and cried, because I have another grandbaby, I think.”

She then stated, “I’m heartbroken, and she cut me off a year ago. I’m walking a very interesting walk right now, where I absolutely know very little.”