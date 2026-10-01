Lil Wayne Confirms He’s Engaged — Again!

Despite previous denials, Lil Wayne confirmed he’s engaged.

In a recent Instagram video, the rapper confirmed he was engaged to Madi Cannon, previously described as a mysterious girl in Indiana, while congratulating his friend, Hot Boys member B.G., on his own engagement.

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“Congratulations, b—-,” Lil Wayne declared. He then pointed to Cannon, who was sitting next to him. “And I’m marrying this one — This is Madison. This is my fiancée.”

He further shared, “Let us know what color we’re wearing. I’m the best man, you hear me? Love you, b—-.”

B.G. shared the video on his own account and wrote, “My lil Brodie gave me his blessings.”

Lil Wayne previously denied reports that he and Cannon had taken their relationship to the next level, stating in a July 2026 livestream, “I would like to clear something up. No, I’m not engaged. I had a beautiful thing going on with an amazing person, but obviously, due to the validity of the temperature of today’s crazy world and culture, I considered, I don’t want to be such a burden on such an amazing. So, we decided to part. Sucks.”

Cannon, 23, is an influencer with nearly 80,000 Instagram followers. Lil Wayne’s announcement comes just days after he celebrated his 44th birthday.

The rapper has exchanged vows only once, to Toya Johnson. They were married from 2004 to 2006 and share a daughter, Reginae. He was previously engaged to Trina from 2005 to 2007, Dhea Sodano from 2012 to 2019, and La’Trecia Thomas from 2019 to 2020.

Lil Wayne was previously engaged to Nivea from 2002 to 2003, and shares a son, Neal, with her. He also has another son, Dwayne, with ex Sarah Vivan, and a son, Kameron, with another ex, Lauren London.

The rapper was first romantically linked to Cannon shortly after his 2025 split from Bidot, whom he was reportedly engaged to from 2021 to 2022. Following the breakup, Bidot accused Lil Wayne of physical and emotional abuse. She also said he ended things on Mother’s Day and had his assistant evict her from his residence.