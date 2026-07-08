NBC Show Officially Dead After Cancellation



We barely got to know NBC’s The Hunting Party, and chances are, it’s going to stay that way.

Earlier this month, the cast’s options expired and were not extended by Universal Television, the series’ producer. That information was shared by Deadline late last week. With their options not picked up, the cast is now free to explore other projects.

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The end result means that The Hunting Party, created by J.J. Bailey, is done after only two seasons.

NBC premiered the series in January 2025, and the debut season featured 10 episodes. Melissa Roxburgh, who first gained notoriety when she was cast in Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Rodrick Rules, was the series’ lead. She starred alongside Patrick Sabongui, Nick Wechsler (season one), Sara Garcia, and Josh McKenzie in the crime drama that followed an investigative team who attempts to find and capture killers that have escaped from a hidden prison whose existence is not known to the public.

In addition to airing on NBC, Peacock (which aired next-day episodes) and Netflix also streamed the series and reportedly had solid viewership numbers within each. When the series hit Netflix (which currently houses only season one), it debuted at #2 on the streaming giant’s Top 10 list. Universal Television was hopeful that either streamer would pick up the series and continue its run, but that didn’t happen. The series was floated to other streamers to finance a third season or more, but those attempts were also unsuccessful.

Season two, which had three more episodes from the previous season, premiered in January 2026 and the season finale aired on May 7, 2026. The fact that the season two finale – which can now also be considered the series finale – ended in a cliffhanger, is going to leave fans of the show even more disappointed with its cancellation.