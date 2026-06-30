NBC News Rocked by Major Exit

A massive shakeup is underway at NBC.

Chris Berend, the network’s longtime News Chief Digital Officer is leaving broadcast giant NBCUniversal after seven years. Berend’s departure was first reported by TheWrap.

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Berend is a longtime television executive who spent time at CNN, ESPN, and Bloomberg Media, among other outlets. While at Bloomberg, Berend was the head of development and production. He had a leading role in expanding NBC News’ streaming and digital efforts during his tenure. Among his successes were creating new streaming platforms for popular network mainstays such as “Today” and “Dateline.”

Late last week, Berend sent an internal memo to staffers explaining his exit. “I leave with deep gratitude,” Berend wrote. “Thanks to you, the last seven years have brought remarkable growth: best-in-class live election experiences, constant social video innovation, the leading streaming news and lifestyle portfolio, and an array of ‘Today’ experiences that bring real value to audience’s lives.

“We’re connecting with more people, in more ways, with more trusted expertise than ever — a result of your creativity and tenacity, and support at every level of the News Group. You truly are the leading digital news organization in America (five years running!). And I feel privileged to have been a small part of it.”

Prior to working in television and the digital space, Berend was employed by Esquire as a journalist.

TheWrap further added that Berend is expected to remain in his role through July 3, and will then be replaced in-house, by Kyri Sarantakos who currently serves as NBC News Group’s executive vice president of technology, will replace Berend on an interim basis. Sarantakos has been with NBCUniversal since 2017 and was behind the launch of NBC News NOW. He joined the media powerhouse after working as the VP of engineering at New York-based Electric Objects.