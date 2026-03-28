NBC News Personality Exits After 32 Years

NBC News is now forced to go without one of its mainstay talents.

Jay Gray, NBC News’ Senior National Correspondent, has left the company after 32 years under the NBC umbrella. In addition to regularly appearing on standard news broadcasts, he was also known for his regular contributions to NBC’s Olympics coverage. He also covered royal weddings and major storms.

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Jay Gray appears on an October 2023 CNBC broadcast (Credit: CNBC)

“As this week comes to a close.. so does my more than 32-years with NBC,” Gray wrote in a March 12 note on Instagram. “I’m thankful for the experience..and that God has blessed me with such a strong, loving family.. nothing would be possible without your unwavering support and incredible sacrifice. To all of my talented teammates in the field – you did the heavy lifting across the country and around the world.. I can’t thank you enough for your professionalism, dedication and tireless effort to make sure we were always the best we could be..

As part of his role with NBC News, Gray wasn’t just known by audiences who tuned in to national broadcasts. He often appeared on local broadcasts around the U.S., collaborating with local NBC affiliates’ news divisions.

“You’ve included me as a part of your teams and allowed me to be a part of your newscasts.. a responsibility I’ve never taken lightly,” he wrote. “Many of us haven’t met face-to-face.. but we share a strong bond forged by our time, work and ifb chats.. something I treasure. Thank you for putting up with me all of these years.”

He closed his not by adding, “There are still a lot of stories to tell.. so this is not a goodbye.. Instead as you’ve heard from me so many times.. That’s the latest right now – back to you.”

Gray has not shared his future career plans as of press time.