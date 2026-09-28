An Underrated National League Team Is Polymarket’s No. 2 Choice to Win the World Series



An unlikely team from the Midwest sits near the top of Polymarket’s favorites to win next month’s World Series. That team is the Milwaukee Brewers, who finished the 2026 regular season with baseball’s best record; 103 wins and 59 loses.

Milwaukee won the National League Central division by 14 games. The Brewers’ 14 game lead over the Chicago Cubs at the end of the regular season was the largest lead between teams in first and second place in the division in all Major League Baseball this season.

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The Brew Crew finished the season win eight wins in their final 10 games and now await the winner of the San Diego Padres versus Chicago Cubs Wild Card series to see who they’ll oppose in the National League Divisional Series, which is slated to begin on Friday, October 2.

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Milwaukee enters postseason play trailing only the Los Angeles Dodgers, owners of MLB’s second-best record (100 – 62), in Polymarket odds to win the World Series. Bettors see the Dodgers as the overwhelming favorite at 30%, while Milwaukee is second at 16%. Those two teams are followed by a pair of American League clubs, the Tampa Bay Rays (11%) and the New York Yankees (10%).

Will the Milwaukee Brewers win the 2026 World Series?

In the event Milwaukee surpasses the favored Dodgers and wins it all, it would represent the first World Series title in franchise history. The team has only played in the Series once, in 1982 when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in seven games. Milwaukee last came close to a title in 2018 when they advanced to the NLCS and lost to the eventual World Series champion Dodgers in seven games.

And if any team can get the Brewers’ franchise over the hump, it’s the 2026 squad. They’re led by a pair of All-Stars in catcher William Contreras who hit .270 with 18 homers and 94 RBI, and Cy Young favorite, Jacob Misiorowski. Nicknamed, “The Miz,” Misiorowski finished the season leading all of baseball in ERA (1.80), strikeouts (252), and opponents’ batting average (.157).

The MLB postseason begins Tuesday, September 28 with four games, including Philadelphia versus Atlanta and the Cubs visiting the Padres in the National League.



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